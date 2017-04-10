Aerojet Rocketdyne Consolidating, 1,100 Jobs Leaving Rancho Cordova

April 10, 2017 2:19 PM
Filed Under: Aerojet Rocketdyne, rancho cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Aerojet Rocketdyne has announced that more than 1,000 jobs will be leaving the Sacramento area as part of their consolidation plans.

The rocket and missile propulsion company announced the plans on Monday.

By 2019, Aerojet says 1,100 of the 1,400 positions at their Rancho Cordova manufacturing facility will be relocated or eliminated. The remaining jobs in Sacramento by that time will comprise of the company’s Shared Services Center of Excellence.

The Rancho Cordova jobs are being relocated to Huntsville, Alabama.

Back in 2016, Aerojet announced that it would be moving its headquarters from Rancho Cordova to El Segundo.

Aerojet also announced that they will be closing their Gainesville, Virginia facility by 2018, a move that will affect about 170 jobs.

 

