CHP: 2 Women Killed In Crash North Of Woodland

April 10, 2017 12:49 PM
Filed Under: Woodland

WOODLAND (CBS13) – California Highway Patrol says two people are dead after a crash near Woodland on Sunday morning.

The scene was on Interstate 5, south of County Road 13.

A Mitsubishi heading south on I-5 was apparently trying to change lanes when it collided with a GMC, CHP says. Now out of control, the Mitsubishi crossed the center median and went right into northbound traffic. It was then struck by a Dodge heading north.

CHP says the Mitsubishi and Dodge drivers were killed in the crash. A fourth car, a Chevrolet also heading north, was also involved in the accident when it hit debris from the Mitsubishi.

The Mitsubishi driver was a 54-year-old woman from Woodland, while the Dodge driver was a 67-year-old woman from Havana, IL.

Investigators are still looking into whether drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

