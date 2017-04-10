Deputies: Woman Arrested For Second Time In Month For Car Theft

April 10, 2017 10:26 AM
SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A woman was caught after crashing a stolen car into two other cars in a Sacramento neighborhood Monday morning.

The scene was along the 7500 block of Event Way.

A neighbor in the area had his surveillance cameras rolling when the crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. The woman struck two cars in the area.

After crashing the car, the woman took off. But a K-9 unit found her four homes down from the scene.

According to law enforcement, this is the second time in a month this woman has been arrested for stealing a car.

She’s now being treated for a dog bite wound. No other injuries, including in the two other vehicles struck by the woman, were reported.

The woman, whose identity has not been released at this time, is facing charges of car theft and hit-and-run.

