Report: Ex-Yosemite Chief Belittled Workers, Mainly Women

April 10, 2017 9:38 AM
Filed Under: Yosemite National Park

WASHINGTON (AP) – A new report says the former superintendent of Yosemite National Park created a hostile workplace by belittling employees, using words such as “stupid,” ”bozo” and “lazy,” and showing gender bias against women.

Don Neubacher retired last fall after allegations that he created a toxic work environment were made public at a congressional hearing.

Neubacher headed the California park for nearly seven years and spent 37 years with the National Park Service.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of the Interior Department’s inspector general report in advance of its release later on Monday.

In the report, Neubacher denied harassing employees or creating a hostile work environment. He told investigators he was very busy, and that if he seemed dismissive, it was not intentional.

