Kylie Jenner Crashes Rio Americano’s Prom Night

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Reality TV star Kylie Jenner made an appearance here Sacramento for a high school prom.
The surprise appearance lit up social media over the weekend.
Rio Americano High School had their prom Saturday night at the Tsakopoulos Library Galleria in downtown Sacramento.
Jenner walked in with a film crew in tow, as seen in some social media posts.
Jenner reportedly went as the date of a student named “Albert.”
The 19-year-old didn’t just pop in for an appearance, she was even seen dancing with Albert in front of his star-struck classmates.