Man Suspected Of Trying To Proposition Minors At Light Rail Station

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities have arrested a man suspected of trying to proposition juveniles at a light rail station.
The incident happened Sunday afternoon near Del Paso Boulevard and Arden Way. Sacramento police say they were called to the scene to investigate a possible robbery.
Officers were told that a man had been walking down the street and opening car doors.
The man – identified as 41-year-old Sacramento resident Glenn Suntup – was soon confronted by officers, but he tried to run off. He was quickly caught, police say.
Later, officers learned that Suntup had allegedly been trying to proposition several minors waiting at the nearby light rail station into sex. He was also apparently under the influence, officers say.
Suntup was arrested and booked at Sacramento County Jail. He’s facing charges of communicating with a minor with intent to commit a sex offense and delaying arrest.