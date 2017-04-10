Man Live Streams Standoff After Shooting At Deputies

April 10, 2017 7:00 AM
Filed Under: shooting, shooting arrest, standoff

COVINA, Calif. (AP) — California authorities say a gunman was arrested after he shot at passing cars and then opened fire on deputies during a standoff that he live-streamed on social media.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s Lt. Elisabeth Sachs says a patrol car was struck by gunfire as deputies responded Sunday in suburban Covina.

The San Gabriel Valley Tribune reports the suspect posted video to Facebook as he fired. “I’m sorry guys,” he said, as deputies were heard shouting orders.

The suspect then barricaded himself in a home. In another video two hours later, he is seen talking by phone with a negotiator. He puts the handgun to his head and threatens suicide before offering to surrender.

Officials say 20-year-old Sean Vasquez could face charges including assault with a deadly weapon. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.

