Portland Wants 100 Percent Renewable Energy By 2050

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Portland and Multnomah County have pledged to completely transition to renewable energy sources by 2050.
Monday’s announcement from Mayor Ted Wheeler and County Chair Deborah Kafoury places the Portland-metro region alongside 25 other cities that have committed to 100-percent renewables. Nearly 90 major U.S. companies have also committed.
Portland has been working on climate change since it became the first U.S. city to adopt a carbon reduction strategy in 1993. In addition to making its own moves to use clean energy, the city said in a statement that it plans to resist any federal policy changes that increase carbon emissions.
Kafoury described the effort as a pledge to children, allowing them to have a future with cleaner air and more economic opportunity.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.