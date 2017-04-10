2 Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide At San Bernardino School

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (CBS13/AP) – The latest on a shooting an elementary school in Southern California:

11:40 a.m.

Police say that at least two people are dead following an apparent murder-suicide at an elementary school in San Bernardino.

According to Chief Jarrod Burguan, two adults were found dead in a classroom at Northpark Elementary. Police believe the suspect is down and there’s no further threat to the school.

Two adults are deceased in a classroom, believed to be a murder suicide. We believe the suspect is down and there's no further threat. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

Two other victims, who are possibly students, have been taken to the hospital, Burguan says. The conditions of the two are not known at the moment.

A large police presence is at the scene to secure the area.

The school district has said that one of the victims in the shooting is a teacher.

11:25 a.m.

Police are characterizing the incident as a murder-suicide. Two students have been taken to the hospital, the San Bernardino police chief said.

Another one of the victims in the shooting is a teacher, according to a district spokesperson.

We believe this to be a murder suicide. Happened in a class room. Two students have been transported to the hospital. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

Students at the school are be taking to cajon high school for safety. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

The police chief had said earlier that there were four possible victims in the incident and that the suspect was possibly down.

Students are being taken to Cajon High School nearby for safety, police say.

11 a.m.

A fire official says multiple people have been shot at an elementary school in San Bernardino.

San Bernardino County fire spokesman Eric Sherwin says the shooting happened Monday morning at the North Park School in San Bernardino.

Sherwin says numerous firefighters and police officers are headed to the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

