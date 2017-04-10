Sergiooooooo; The Drive – 04/10/17

April 10, 2017 9:10 AM
Filed Under: Russell Westbrook, Sacramento Kings, Samsung, Sergio Garcia, The Masters

HOUR 1:

666641952 Sergiooooooo; The Drive 04/10/17

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk The Masters, Sacramento Kings basketball, and Russell Westbrook for the Morning Brew. Then, more on Sergio Garcia winning The Masters.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

gettyimages 497192680 Sergiooooooo; The Drive 04/10/17

(Photo by PAUL CROCK/AFP/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk groin injuries before Threefer Madness featuring the pressures of The Masters, Russell Westbrook for MVP, and NBA head coaches on the hot seat. Then, the gang talk about an arm wrestling league featuring NFL players. Finally, some UFC talk to end the hour.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3:

648093142 Sergiooooooo; The Drive 04/10/17

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate debate the Russell Westbrook vs James Harden argument for MVP on the NBA. Then, the results from the KHTK 80’s Ballad Bracket Challenge and Re-Brew to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

More from The Drive With Dave, Kayte and Nate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia