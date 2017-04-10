HOUR 1:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk The Masters, Sacramento Kings basketball, and Russell Westbrook for the Morning Brew. Then, more on Sergio Garcia winning The Masters.
HOUR 2:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk groin injuries before Threefer Madness featuring the pressures of The Masters, Russell Westbrook for MVP, and NBA head coaches on the hot seat. Then, the gang talk about an arm wrestling league featuring NFL players. Finally, some UFC talk to end the hour.
HOUR 3:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate debate the Russell Westbrook vs James Harden argument for MVP on the NBA. Then, the results from the KHTK 80’s Ballad Bracket Challenge and Re-Brew to end the show.
