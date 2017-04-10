Video Shows Guards Dragging Passenger Off United Flight

April 10, 2017 6:41 AM
Filed Under: dragged, KICKED OFF FLIGHT, United Airlines

CHICAGO (AP) — Video shows three security officials dragging a passenger from a United Airlines flight at a Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

The (Louisville) Courier-Journal reports a United representative confirmed Sunday night that a person was removed from Flight 3411 to Louisville, Kentucky, saying it was “overbooked.”

Passenger Audra D. Bridges posted the video on Facebook. It shows the guards grabbing then dragging the passenger down the aisle. Screaming is heard and other passengers say “Oh my God” and “Look at what you did to him.”

United said airline representatives chose four passengers at random when no volunteers agreed to leave the overbooked flight. They requested law enforcement assistance when one of them refused to leave.

Bridges says United asked for four passengers to relinquish their seats for airline employees on stand-by.

