Crash Blocking Lanes On Northbound Highway 99 In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities are asking drivers to avoid northbound Highway 99 heading into downtown due to a crash late Tuesday morning.
The Sacramento Fire Department says they’re responding to a crash involving multiple vehicles on Highway 99 near 12th Avenue.
According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened a little before 10:30 a.m. A box truck has rolled over.
Multiple lanes of the freeway are blocked. Drivers are advised to find a way around the area.