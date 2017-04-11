Crash Blocking Lanes On Northbound Highway 99 In Sacramento

April 11, 2017 10:36 AM
Filed Under: Highway 99, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities are asking drivers to avoid northbound Highway 99 heading into downtown due to a crash late Tuesday morning.

The Sacramento Fire Department says they’re responding to a crash involving multiple vehicles on Highway 99 near 12th Avenue.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened a little before 10:30 a.m. A box truck has rolled over.

Multiple lanes of the freeway are blocked. Drivers are advised to find a way around the area.

