Missing Sutter County Teen Found, Yuba City Man Arrested

EDITOR’S NOTE: In previous stories, we identified the teen as it was a missing person’s case. However, due to the charges filed, we have removed mentions of her name from those stories and will not be identifying her by name in keeping with our policy of not identifying possible underage sexual assault victims. We ask that you do the same on our social media platforms out of respect for the victim and her family.

SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) — A missing girl has been located and a man who was with her has been arrested.

Allen Gene Turner, 38 of Yuba City, was arrested for rape, and unlawful intercourse with a person under the age of 18, oral copulation with a person under the age of 18 and concealment of a child from a legal custodian.

The 16-year-old was located on Tuesday at around 11 a.m.