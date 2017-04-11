Oroville High Merger Would Eliminate Las Plumas High School Name

OROVILLE (CBS13) — A high-school district is considering a merger of its two main campuses in a cost-saving move.

The Oroville Union High School District sent a letter home to parents on Monday detailing plans to reconfigure the Oroville High School and Las Plumas High School campuses. Under the plan, freshmen would attend the current Oroville High campus, while sophomores, juniors and seniors would attend the current Las Plumas High campus.

Both campuses would be named Oroville High School, removing the Las Plumas name. The proposed changes would take effect in the 2018-19 school year.

A meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. on April 25 at Prospect High School.

It’s not the first time the district has considered a reconfiguration idea for its schools. In 2009, the district considered a different plan, splitting the district with freshman and sophomores at one school and juniors and seniors at the other.

The district cites many reasons for the changes, including costs, an inequality of AP/honors course offerings and even whether businesses could support the two schools when it comes to football teams and Safe Grad Nights.

Here is the letter that was sent home to parents:

April 10, 2017 Dear Parents and Guardians: Our district has two major projects in the works and I wanted to make sure you were aware of both of them. I would also greatly appreciate receiving your input on both items. The first project involved the Board of Trustees considering the reconfiguration of both comprehensive high schools to improve the education of our students. The existing Oroville High School campus would become a freshmen only school. The existing Las Plumas High School campus would house sophomores, juniors and seniors, starting with the 2018/2019 school year. Both schools would be named Oroville High School, with the freshman campus being known as the north campus. The rationale for considering this reconfiguration is posted under the announcement section of our website at ouhsd.org. [Editor’s note: We have included that rationale after this letter] I hope you will take a few minutes to review the information. The Board of Trustees will be holding a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. on April 25 at Prospect High School (located behind Home Depot) to solicit input from the community on this item. If you are unable to attend the meeting but would like to give us your input, please do so by sending an email to lcap@ouhsd.org. The second project is our annual Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP). The LCAP provides details on the district’s actions and expenditures to support pupil outcomes and overall performance. School districts are required to solicit input from all stakeholders that may be used in the annual LCAP update. We held two parent meetings in the last couple of weeks, but received very little input. Our current LCAP, the California School Dashboard and the documents handed out at the parent meetings are also posted under the announcement section of our website at ouhsd.org. If you would like to give us your input, please do so by sending an email to lcap@ouhsd.org. Thank you for your participation. Sincerely, Dr. Corey Willenberg Superintendent

The text below is the school district’s rationale for the change: