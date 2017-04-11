Person Struck, Killed By RT Train North Of Fruitridge

April 11, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An RT train has struck and killed someone on the tracks near Fruitridge Road.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on the tracks that cross Fruitridge Road near 24th Street.

Sacramento police confirm that the incident is a fatal crash but would not go into further detail.

No details about the person struck and killed have been released.

RT held service on the Blue Line between Sacramento City College and 47th Avenue stations for a few hours as authorities investigated the scene. A bus bridge was in place.

As of just before 8 a.m., service on the Blue Line was restored. RT says riders should still expect some residual delays as the line plays catch-up.

 

