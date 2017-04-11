Person Struck, Killed By RT Train North Of Fruitridge

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An RT train has struck and killed someone on the tracks near Fruitridge Road.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on the tracks that cross Fruitridge Road near 24th Street.

Sacramento police confirm that the incident is a fatal crash but would not go into further detail.

SACRAMENTO ALERT: Pedestrian struck and killed by RT train…26th Ave. north of Fruitridge. pic.twitter.com/CsXltL3Mjq — Tina & Courtney (@GoodDayTraffic) April 11, 2017

No details about the person struck and killed have been released.

RT held service on the Blue Line between Sacramento City College and 47th Avenue stations for a few hours as authorities investigated the scene. A bus bridge was in place.

Rider Alert Update: Service on the Blue Line has resumed. Expect some residual delays as service gets back on schedule. — Regional Transit (@RideSacRT) April 11, 2017

As of just before 8 a.m., service on the Blue Line was restored. RT says riders should still expect some residual delays as the line plays catch-up.