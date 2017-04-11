PHOTOS: MLB Releases 2017 Special Event Uniforms

April 11, 2017 11:37 AM
Filed Under: athletics, Baseball, giants, MLB, Oakland, Oakland Athletics, San Francisco, San Francisco Giants

Today the MLB revealed the 2017 All Star Game and special event uniforms.

There are special edition uniforms for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Home Run Derby, and the 2017 All Star Game. What do you think of them?

Here are the Oakland A’s uniforms:

And here’s what the San Francisco Giants will be wearing:

