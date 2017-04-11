Sacramento Brewery Owner Who Faced Backlash After Political Comments Steps Down

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The owner of an East Sacramento brewery who faced online backlash after making some political comments is stepping down.

Daniel Murphy of Twelve Rounds Brewing Company announced on Tuesday that he and his wife would be leaving the company he founded. He cited how the backlash affected the brewery as the reason for his departure.

“It has affected Twelve Rounds too much. I cannot sit here and watch all of our investors and workers lose everything too,” Murphy wrote in the Facebook post.

Back in January, the brewery was the target of online fury after Murphy posted critical comments about Women’s marches to Facebook.

“I am disgusted at all the people and politicians that supported this anti-trump event…time to vote all these pieces of garbage out of office,” wrote on his personal Facebook page.

The company was soon inundated with a flurry of negative Yelp reviews and hundreds of Facebook comments calling for a boycott.

Murphy lost some investors and he later released a statement saying he would be taking some time away from the company.

The brewery will now be under new ownership, with Murphy and his wife divesting themselves from the company.

“I ask that you all please give Twelve Rounds another chance. The other owners deserve it,” Murphy wrote.