Suspects In Yuba City Soldier’s Murder Face Hearing In Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBS13) – New developments happened in the case of a Yuba City soldier killed in Tennessee. A family came face to face in a Fort Campbell court with the men accused of killing their daughter, Private First Class Shadow McClaine.

Family members remembered their daughter McClaine with a memorial more than two thousand miles from their Yuba City home. Flowers now line the same place where McClaine’s remains were found in January.

Her mother came face to face on Tuesday with the two men charged with her murder. Specialist Charles Robinson and McClaine’s ex-husband Sgt. Jamal Williams-McCray.

“I’ll say it again, I’m not going anywhere until she has the justice she deserves,” said London Wegrzyn.

The Fort Campbell soldier disappeared in September 2016, and her car was found two days later. The two men are charged with premeditated murder, kidnapping and conspiracy.

Now, the prosecution is required to reveal surveillance video from the night her car was abandoned in downtown Nashville. They’ll also release audio recordings from inside of the Montgomery County Jail between one of the defendants and his wife. If convicted, both Williams-McCray and Robinson could face the death penalty.

After Tuesday’s hearing, a judge will decide if there is probable cause to move forward with the case. But it could take several weeks before that happens.