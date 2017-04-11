Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked some NBA as the season comes to an end. They talked about the postseason, and what teams need to do next season to finally make it to the playoffs. Some listeners called in to talk about the NBA MVP, and what the criteria should be for the award. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour one here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/hour-116.mp3

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about the Dallas Mavericks inviting Tony Romo to be on the bench for their home game tonight. They also talked about the NFL offseason and Marshawn Lynch possibly coming back to play for the Raiders or Patriots. They also talked about the San Francisco 49ers and what moves they might make this season. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour two here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/hour-216.mp3

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about some NBA players talking about their dislike of Steph Curry, and why players think Curry hasn’t, “Paid his dues.” They also talked about the beginning of the MLB season, and what the league needs to do to market their players better. The Guys ended the show with their best and worst from the weekend. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour three here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/hour-316.mp3

