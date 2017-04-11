Tony’s Big Break: The Lo-Down – 4/11

April 11, 2017 3:23 PM
Filed Under: MLB, NBA, NFL, The Lo-Down, Tony Romo

Hour 1

Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder on the court during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 3, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Thunder 118-111.

Russell Westbrook (Photo Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked some NBA as the season comes to an end. They talked about the postseason, and what teams need to do next season to finally make it to the playoffs.  Some listeners called in to talk about the NBA MVP, and what the criteria should be for the award.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

Listen to hour one here:

Hour 2

468074297 Tonys Big Break: The Lo Down 4/11

(Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about the Dallas Mavericks inviting Tony Romo to be on the bench for their home game tonight.  They also talked about the NFL offseason and Marshawn Lynch possibly coming back to play for the Raiders or Patriots. They also talked about the San Francisco 49ers and what moves they might make this season.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour two here:

Hour 3

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on against the Washington Wizards in the first half at Verizon Center on February 28, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Steph Curry (Photo Credit: Rob Carr/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about some NBA players talking about their dislike of Steph Curry, and why players think Curry hasn’t, “Paid his dues.”  They also talked about the beginning of the MLB season, and what the league needs to do to market their players better.  The Guys ended the show with their best and worst from the weekend.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Listen to hour three here:

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE

More from The Lo-Down With Damien Barling, Jason Ross and Ken Rudulph
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia