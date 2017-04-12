Comedian Charlie Murphy, Brother Of Eddie Murphy, Dies At 57

Charlie Murphy, the older brother of actor Eddie, had died at age 57.
The comedian had been battling leukemia and was undergoing chemotherapy, according to TMZ. He passed away Wednesday morning at a hospital in New York City, Charlie’s manager said.
Charlie was a popular stand-up comic and comedic actor. His skits on Comedy Central’s “Chappelle’s Show” about his experiences with Prince and Rick James rose him to new prominence and were easily some of the most memorable moments on the show.
Charlie is survived by his three children. His wife Tisha Taylor Murphy died back in 2009 after a battle with cervical cancer.
