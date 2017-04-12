Dad Accused Of Locking Teen In Horse Trailer After Whipping Didn’t Work

April 12, 2017 6:33 PM

BAKER, La. (AP) – A 71-year-old Louisiana man is accused of locking his teenage son in a horse trailer overnight as punishment.

Local news outlets report that Douglas Oneal of Baker was arrested Monday on a count of cruelty to juveniles after detectives say he locked his 13-year-old son in the trailer Sunday night for almost 12 hours for being disrespectful to him and his girlfriend.

An arrest report says there was horse feces inside the metal trailer along with a makeshift bed made of horse saddles, a bible and a plastic bag that smelled of urine.

The report says Oneal told deputies that whipping and punishing his son was no longer working, “so he had to do something else” to teach his son a lesson.

It’s unclear if Oneal has an attorney.

 

