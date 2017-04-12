HOUR 1:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate recap the final Kings home game of the season, talk the Cleveland Browns’ options with the top pick in the draft, and discuss tanking in the NBA for Morning Brew. Then, the gang discuss the Sacramento Kings’ draft pick situation after last night’s win. Finally, some talk about Dave Joerger and a review of his first season as the Kings’ head coach.

HOUR 2:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk the ever-changing NFL draft board as we approach draft day. Also, they talk about fans and media holding players accountable for how their personal life affects their play. Then, Threefer Madness featuring the Kings, Tony Romo, and Richard Sherman. Finally, some conversation on the Kardashian family and how they have ruined NBA players.

HOUR 3:

Sean Salisbury joins The Drive to talk a plethora of sports topics from Tony Romo suiting up for the Dallas Mavericks to the NFL draft. Then, San Francisco Giant play by play broadcaster Dave Flemming joins The Drive to talk opening week in baseball and the outlook for the Giants this season.

