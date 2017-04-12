Ray Effectively Wild In D-backs Win Over Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Robbie Ray bounced back from his rocky season debut to keep Arizona’s best start in franchise history going.

A.J. Pollock’s defensive gem in center field to rob Aaron Hill of extra bases in the third inning was just as critical.

Ray pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning despite some control issues, Jake Lamb hit a bases-loaded triple and the Diamondbacks beat the San Francisco Giants 4-3 on Tuesday night.

“(Ray) gave us a quality outing,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “He’s got a very aggressive fastball and when he locates that he can be very effective. He got in a great rhythm … and he just started to really dial in.”

Chris Iannetta added an RBI single, Pollock singled, scored and Yasmany Tomas added two hits for Arizona. The Diamondbacks won for the fourth time in six games against San Francisco.

Arizona improved to 7-2, matching its best start in franchise history.

Ray (1-0) settled in after pitching out of a pair of early jams and overcame matching his career high of five walks. He struck out eight and allowed four hits over 6 2/3 innings.

The left-hander also got some help from Pollock, who made a running catch on Hill’s deep fly ball to center in the third, then slammed into the wall before quickly getting up to hold a runner at first.

“You take a couple good steps and think you might have a chance at it,” Pollock said. “Then the last couple, it’s decision time if you think you can make it or not. I just felt like I could have a chance at that ball and fortunate enough to catch it.”

Fernando Rodney struck out pinch-hitter Brandon Crawford with the tying run at second to end the game. Rodney allowed two runs but earned his third save.

Eduardo Nunez had four hits and an RBI for San Francisco.

Lamb got to Jeff Samardzija (0-2) with his triple in the third to extend his hitting streak to eight games after the Giants starter gave up back-to-back singles and a one-out walk to load the bases. Gorkys Hernandez crashed into the center field wall chasing the ball, allowing all three runners to score easily.

“It was not an easy play,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “It looked like he had a shot there, he just didn’t come with it and that was the difference in the game probably.”

Samardzija allowed three runs over 6 2/3 innings with four walks and seven strikeouts.

PAYBACK?

Paul Goldschmidt was plunked by a 97 mph fastball from Samardzija in the first inning, one day after San Francisco catcher Buster Posey was hit in the head by a 94 mph fastball from Arizona’s Taijuan Walker. Samardzija hit only one batter in 203 1/3 innings in 2016. Diamondbacks reliever Jorge De La Rosa hit pinch-hitter Conor Gillaspie with a pitch in the eighth.

MEDAL TIME

Crawford and closer Mark Melancon received their gold medals for being part of the US team that won the World Baseball Classic. Hitting coach Hensley Meulens, who managed the Netherlands, was also honored during the pregame ceremony.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: Posey was placed on the seven-day disabled list with concussion symptoms before the game. Posey said he was feeling well but the Giants weren’t taking any risks. “He’s got some symptoms so we’re being cautious,” Bochy said. “You just have to be really careful about these things.” … Crawford was given a planned day off. Third baseman Nunez is scheduled be off Wednesday. … Catcher Tim Federowicz had his contract purchased from Triple-A Sacramento to take Posey’s spot, while RHP Clayton Blackburn was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

The two teams meet for the seventh time in 11 days when they end the three-game series Wednesday. Matt Cain (0-0) tries to bounce back from his rough season debut for San Francisco while Shelby Miller (1-0) starts for Arizona.

