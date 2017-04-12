Remains Found Outside Alta Sierra Home Identified

ALTA SIERRA (CBS13) – Authorities have identified the remains of a person found in a Nevada County home last week.
The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office says the victim is 60-year-old Scott William Cox. Detectives say Cox was a resident of the Alta Sierra home where the remains were found back on April 3.
A search warrant for the home was obtained on Tuesday and more evidence for the case have been taken.
Cox’ remains were found in a trashbag outside the home. According to local media reports, an autopsy later confirmed that he had died from gunshot wounds and had been dead for several months before his remains were found.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the case.