Teens Arrested After Crashing Party, Trying To Rob Attendees In Granite Bay

April 12, 2017 9:53 AM
Filed Under: Granite Bay, Placer County

GRANITE BAY (CBS13) – Placer County law enforcement is offering a stern warning about what you share on social media.

Investigators say three teenagers crashed a Granite Bay party posted on Snapchat and allegedly tried to rob party goers with a shotgun.

The girl hosting the party only wanted Granite Bay residents to show up. But after one of the attendees posted about the party on Snapchat, a trio of young men from the Placerville and Cameron Park area decided to show up.

Placer County deputies say one of the suspects got into a fight with someone at the party, went to his car, and came back with a shotgun. He reportedly demanded cash. When the partygoers didn’t comply, a fight broke out.

Deputies arrested the suspects as they tried to take off.

The three arrested include 18-year-old Austin Eric Keefauver, who deputies say was the one who pointed the weapon, and 18-year-old Daniel Munoz and a 17-year-old who allegedly took part in the fight.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia