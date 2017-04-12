The Final stand; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 4/12

Hour 1

Its the last day of the NBA season for the Sacramento Kings as they end the year with a game vs the Clippers. Listen as Grant explains why he is optimistic heading into the summer for this team heading forward.

Listen to full hour here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/hour-119.mp3

Hour 2

The San Jose Sharks begin their playoff push today with their first game of the series vs the Edmonton Oilers, to break down the series radio play by play Dan Rusanowsky joined the show and gave his thoughts on team moving forward. Plus Chris Landry stops bye to update the week’s movement in the NFL draft.

Listen to full hour here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/hour-219.mp3

Hour 3

In hour three of the show Grant gets you set for the last game of the season vs the Clippers, who’s analyst Michael Smith joined on the show in hour three to discuss the last match up of the season. Plus Grant is tired of watching NBA teams rest players, hear Grant give his thoughts on why it is harming the league.