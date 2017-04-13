A feeling of Optimism; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 4/13

April 13, 2017 7:07 PM
Hour 1

On the Friday edition of The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie, it’s the first day of the post season in the NBA and the fellas express their enthusiasm about the Kings off season and what may be in store for the team moving forward.

Listen to full hour here:

 

Hour 2

Can the Bulls upset the Bucks, how about the Warriors outlook heading into the playoffs, listen as Zach Harper joins Doug and Grant to answer all of the burning questions as the NBA heads into it’s post season.

Listen to full hour here:

 

Hour 3

In hour three Bob Papa from the Golf Channel and voice of the New York Giants joined the fellas to talk about his call at the Masters. Plus Pete Priscoe of CBS broke down the latest news around the NFL.

Listen to full hour here: 

 

 

Hour 4grantnapear e1428708714882 A feeling of Optimism; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 4/13

In hour four of the show, Grant tells story after story about his early career in broadcast and how times have changed not only in life but sports. All that and more on Grant Napear show featuring Doug Christie.

Listen to full hour here: 

