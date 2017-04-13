Basketball, NWA, and Sprinkles: The Lo-Down – 4/13

April 13, 2017 3:19 PM
Filed Under: Amy Trask, Marshawn Lynch, NBA, NBA Playoffs, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder on the court during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 3, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Thunder 118-111.

(Photo Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys break down the end of the NBA Season and what their thoughts are on the Regular season awards.  They also talked about the crazy events of last season’s final games in the NBA with the Warriors breaking the regulars season record of wins, and Kobe Bryant’s final game with a 60 point game.  The guys also talked about the upcoming NBA postseason.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour one here:

Hour 2

JERSEY CITY, NJ - JANUARY 29: Marshawn Lynch #24 of the Seattle Seahawks sits in front of the media during an availability January 29, 2014 in Jersey City, New Jersey. The Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks will meet at Super Bowl XLVIII at Metlife Stadium on February 2, 2014. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about Marshawn Lynch’s run in with a fan at LAX trying to take a picture of him. This led to a longer discussion about how cameras are everywhere now, and what athletes/celebrities roles should be in public. They also went over the NBA MVP and if Westbrook, Harden, or someone else should get the award.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour two here:

Hour 3

Ice Cube aka O'Shea Jackson poses with Oakland Raider CEO Amy Trask before game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum on Sunday, October 16, 2005.

(Photo by Kirby Lee/NFLPhotoLibrary)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk with the New CEO of the Big 3 basketball league, Amy Trask, and what her role is going to be.  The guys also talked more about the NBA Season, and asked, “Who had the worst season”?  The guys finished breaking down the season, and what to expect in the playoffs.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Listen to hour three here:

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, or you can Like Us on Facebook.

 

More from The Lo-Down With Damien Barling, Jason Ross and Ken Rudulph
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia