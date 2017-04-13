Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys break down the end of the NBA Season and what their thoughts are on the Regular season awards. They also talked about the crazy events of last season’s final games in the NBA with the Warriors breaking the regulars season record of wins, and Kobe Bryant’s final game with a 60 point game. The guys also talked about the upcoming NBA postseason. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour one here:

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about Marshawn Lynch’s run in with a fan at LAX trying to take a picture of him. This led to a longer discussion about how cameras are everywhere now, and what athletes/celebrities roles should be in public. They also went over the NBA MVP and if Westbrook, Harden, or someone else should get the award. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour two here:

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk with the New CEO of the Big 3 basketball league, Amy Trask, and what her role is going to be. The guys also talked more about the NBA Season, and asked, “Who had the worst season”? The guys finished breaking down the season, and what to expect in the playoffs. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour three here:

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, or you can Like Us on Facebook.