Cain Ends Drought In Giants’ 6-2 Win Over Diamondbacks

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Matt Cain allowed one run over five-plus innings for his first win since last August, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 on Wednesday night.

Denard Span had two hits and drove in the go-ahead run in the fifth off Diamondbacks starter Shelby Miller (1-1). Jarrett Parker added a two-run triple to help San Francisco win a series for the first time this season.

Cain (1-0) overcame a shaky start after allowing a run in the first inning and retired 10 of 11 during one stretch. The former Giants ace struck out six and walked three before leaving after giving up a leadoff double and a walk to open the sixth.

Cory Gearin replaced Cain and struck out three straight batters to end the inning.

Cain also helped himself at the plate when he doubled and scored on Span’s single in the fifth.

Jake Lamb went 3 for 4 with a walk to extend his hitting streak to nine games for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks were attempting to match their 8-2 start from 2008 but lost to San Francisco for the third time in seven games.

Miller allowed three runs over 5 1/3 innings with five strikeouts and two walks.

SKIDDING STOP

In addition to driving in Arizona’s first run, right fielder David Peralta made a key play in the fourth when he caught Joe Panik’s fly ball while skidding along the edge of the warning track. Peralta was attempting to stop after drifting back on the outfield grass but couldn’t keep his feet still. He caught the ball and held on, then glanced over his shoulder at the skid marks before jogging off the field.

CEPEDA’S WIFE HONORED

The Giants observed a moment of silence before the game in memory of Mirian Cepeda, the wife of Hall of Famer Orlando Cepeda. Mirian Cepeda, 62, died earlier in the day due to complications from pneumonia. “(She) brought joy to her family and to all of us who had the honor to know her,” the team said in a statement. “She will be deeply missed by the entire Giants family.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: One day after getting four hits, including three infield singles, Eduardo Nunez was given a planned night off. . Veteran outfielder Melvin Upton Jr. was signed to a minor league contract and will work out in Arizona at extended spring training.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: Head to Los Angeles where RHP Zack Greinke (1-0) will square off against Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw on Friday in the first matchup between the two former teammates and Cy Young Award winners.

Giants: Madison Bumgarner (0-1) faces Colorado on Thursday. The left-hander is 7-1 with a 2.01 ERA in 12 starts against the Rockies at AT&T Park.

