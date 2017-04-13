NWS: Northern Sierra Breaks Record For Wettest Water Year

April 13, 2017 9:12 AM
Filed Under: National Weather Service

TRUCKEE (CBS13) – It has been the wettest water year on record for the Northern Sierra, officials say.

According to numbers from the California Department of Water Resources, the Northern Sierra 8-Station Index is reading 89.7″ as of April 13, 2017. This is more than an inch higher than the previous record year, 1982-1983, where the index was at 88.5″.

Another storm is hitting Northern California on Thursday and even more storms look to be on the way, so California will probably continue to build on that record number.

The National Weather Service says strong thunderstorms are possible for the valley on Thursday.

Dry weather is expected to return on Friday, but by Sunday the wet weather could return again.

