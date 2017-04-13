Report: Marshawn Lynch Begins NFL Reinstatement Process

Marshawn Lynch is ready to come back to the NFL.

According to Ed Werder of ESPN, Lynch has started the NFL reinstatement process to come out of retirement.

The Seattle Seahawks are expected to make a deal with the Oakland Raiders over Lynch.

