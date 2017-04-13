Report: Marshawn Lynch Begins NFL Reinstatement Process

Marshawn Lynch is ready to come back to the NFL.
According to Ed Werder of ESPN, Lynch has started the NFL reinstatement process to come out of retirement.
Source: Marshawn Lynch has begun NFL reinstatement process, hoping to play for #Raiders or could team with Richard Sherman if CB traded.—
Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) April 13, 2017
The Seattle Seahawks are expected to make a deal with the Oakland Raiders over Lynch.
DEVELOPING: Raiders expected to work out trade with Seahawks for Marshawn Lynch
nfl.com/news/story/0ap… https://t.co/MkkJJuRCVs—
Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 13, 2017