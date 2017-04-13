Sharks Beat Oilers 3-2 In Overtime In Game 1

April 13, 2017 8:15 AM
Filed Under: NHL, San Jose, San Jose Sharks, Sharks

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Melker Karlsson scored at 3:22 of overtime and the San Jose Sharks came back to beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of their Western Conference series.

The Oilers jumped out to a 2-0 first-period lead only for the veteran Sharks to come back and tie the game with just over 15 minutes to play.

Milan Lucic and Oscar Klefbom scored for the Oilers.

Joel Ward and Paul Martin scored for San Jose.

Edmonton center Connor McDavid, the NHL’s leading scorer in the regular season, had one assist in his playoff debut to extend his points streak to 15 games.

It was the first playoff game in the Oilers’ new downtown arena and the team’s first NHL postseason game in almost 11 years.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia