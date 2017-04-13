Sheriff: Body Found Along East Modesto Road Was Victim Of Hit-And-Run

MODESTO (CBS13) – Authorities say the person whose body was found along a rural east Modesto road was the victim of a hit-and-run.
The man’s body was found along Wellsford and Parker roads Wednesday afternoon.
On Thursday, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department revealed autopsy results that showed the man was killed in a hit-and-run. However, detectives have not been able to identify the man.
Detectives have not released any information on a possible suspect or vehicle.
California Highway Patrol is now taking over the investigation.