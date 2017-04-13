20 Animals Seized In California Dog-Fighting Bust

April 13, 2017 1:26 PM
Filed Under: Ontario

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — One person was arrested and 20 dogs were seized — including one with an untreated broken leg — as authorities busted a suspected dog-fighting operation in inland Southern California.

The Humane Society says police responded this week to a property in Ontario and found paraphernalia associated with dog fighting including treadmills, weights and bungee cords.

The Inland Valley Daily Bulletin reported Wednesday that one person was taken into custody but officials didn’t provide details on the arrest.

The dogs were taken to two shelters to be evaluated and cared for.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

