Stolen Fairfield School Band Equipment Recovered, Teen Arrested

April 13, 2017 3:34 PM

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A teen was arrested in connection with the theft of instruments from a Fairfield school band.

A 17-year-old Pacifica resident was arrested on suspicion of felony suspicion of stolen property after a search warrant was served at a home on Wednesday afternoon.

The instruments were in cases clearly marked as either belonging to Armijo High School or the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District. An antique, 100-year-old English horn was among the items recovered.

Fairfield Police say sometime over the weekend, dozens of band instruments were stolen from Armijo High School. Students first noticed the missing instruments on Monday morning.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia