Stolen Fairfield School Band Equipment Recovered, Teen Arrested

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A teen was arrested in connection with the theft of instruments from a Fairfield school band.
A 17-year-old Pacifica resident was arrested on suspicion of felony suspicion of stolen property after a search warrant was served at a home on Wednesday afternoon.
The instruments were in cases clearly marked as either belonging to Armijo High School or the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District. An antique, 100-year-old English horn was among the items recovered.
Fairfield Police say sometime over the weekend, dozens of band instruments were stolen from Armijo High School. Students first noticed the missing instruments on Monday morning.