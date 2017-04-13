HOUR 1:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk the end of the Sacramento Kings season, the NBA Playoff bracket, and the Oakland A’s win in Kansas City for Morning Brew. Then, some more on the Kings and the whole regular season in review. Finally, some talk on Sports Illustrated’s season grade for the Kings.

HOUR 2:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate continue the Kings conversation before Threefer Madness featuring the Kings, John Lynch, and the San Jose Sharks. Then, the gang take a shot at spelling the names of some of the NHL players in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

HOUR 3:

Long-time radio voice of the Oakland A’s, Ken Korach, talks A’s baseball and their good start to the season on The Drive. Then, Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison joins us one last time this season to talk about the year as a whole. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.

