Daughter Of NYC Cop Killed In 9/11 Attacks Joins NYPD

Jason Ross: NBA Playoff Predictions NBA playoffs begin this weekend, who will move on? I give you my picks for the Eastern and Western Conference opening round of the playoffs.

A feeling of Optimism; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 4/13On the Friday edition of The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie, it's the first day of the post season in the NBA and the fellas express their enthusiasm about the Kings off season and what may be in store for the team moving forward. Plus, Bob Papa joins the show to discuss his call about the Master's.