Dishin’ Out Awards; The Drive – 04/14/17

April 14, 2017 9:10 AM
Filed Under: Dave Joerger, Eli Manning, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Sacramento Kings, Samsung, Vlade Divac

HOUR 1:

gettyimages 627697702 Dishin Out Awards; The Drive 04/14/17

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate open up the show with a phone call to Dave’s mom. Then, Morning Brew featuring the Los Angeles Clippers, the Sacramento Kings exit interviews, and Marshawn Lynch. Then, the gang talk the allegations involving Eli Manning. Finally, an uncomfortable story about former NFL player Will Smith’s killer.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

468074297 Dishin Out Awards; The Drive 04/14/17

(Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte and Nate talk about the LeBron Song before Threefer Madness NBA Awards edition. Chris Landry of Landry Football joins The Drive to talk about Marshawn Lynch potentially playing for the Oakland Raiders plus more on the approaching NFL Draft.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Chris Landry interview here:

 

HOUR 3:

6580696841 Dishin Out Awards; The Drive 04/14/17

(Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

USA Today’s Sam Amick joins The Drive with a complete NBA Playoff preview. Plus Sam shares his NBA award picks. Then, the gang finish out their NBA Awards before Re-Brew to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Sam Amick interview here:

More from The Drive With Dave, Kayte and Nate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia