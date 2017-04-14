HOUR 1:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate open up the show with a phone call to Dave’s mom. Then, Morning Brew featuring the Los Angeles Clippers, the Sacramento Kings exit interviews, and Marshawn Lynch. Then, the gang talk the allegations involving Eli Manning. Finally, an uncomfortable story about former NFL player Will Smith’s killer.

HOUR 2:

Dave, Kayte and Nate talk about the LeBron Song before Threefer Madness NBA Awards edition. Chris Landry of Landry Football joins The Drive to talk about Marshawn Lynch potentially playing for the Oakland Raiders plus more on the approaching NFL Draft.

HOUR 3:

USA Today’s Sam Amick joins The Drive with a complete NBA Playoff preview. Plus Sam shares his NBA award picks. Then, the gang finish out their NBA Awards before Re-Brew to end the show.

