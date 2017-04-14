Boy, 11, Killed In Crash On I-5 Near Woodland

WOODLAND (CBS13) – An 11-year-old boy is dead after a crash on Interstate 5 near Woodland late Thursday afternoon.
California Highway Patrol responded to the scene near the Yolo/Sacramento county line just before 5 p.m. and found three cars had been involved in a crash.
Officers say that a GMC was heading southbound on I-5 when traffic came to a stop. For some reason, the GMC’s driver wasn’t able to stop in time and rear-ended a Ford. The GMC then crashed into a Honda before finally coming to a rest.
Four people were inside of the Ford that was rear-ended, including an 11-year-old boy. He was taken to the UC Davis Medical Center, but later died from his injuries. Two other passengers suffered minor injuries.
CHP says drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash. Any other witnesses of the crash are asked to come forward and contact investigators at (530) 662-4685.