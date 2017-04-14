WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Man Reunited With Missing Dog That Had Been Adopted Out To Another Family

April 14, 2017 3:42 PM

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A dog who went missing and had been adopted to a new family has been reunited with its owner.

Alec Nygard and Rosemary were reunited at the Sacramento County animal shelter on Friday.

Rosemary was adopted out after she was found a long ways from home with no microchip or identification. Because she seemed to be a stray, she was adopted out after 72 hours, according to shelter policy.

Before the reunion, Nygard talked to reporters, saying he will work hard to make sure she won’t get out again and he will be a more responsible owner.

“This has been probably one of the biggest learning experiences I’ve ever had. I came into this being against personal chipping and spaying, but I’ve definitely rethought that,” he said.

