WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Missing Woman Janet Mejia Found Dead From Gunshot Wound

April 14, 2017 6:00 PM

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The body of a Sacramento State graduate missing since Tuesday has been found in Placer County.

Janet Mejia was reported missing on Tuesday when she was on the way to a doctor’s appointment in Stockton. Deputies discovered her car a day later. Investigators found she had left her family’s home in Stockton on Monday and was scheduled to work at Nordstrom’s in Roseville that afternoon.

On Thursday night, investigators found an unidentified female body in Placer County just off the roadway around Watt Avenue and Dyer Lane. The body was later identified as Mejia.

A preliminary autopsy says she suffered a gunshot wound.

Investigators say they don’t believe it was a random murder, and a person of interest is in custody on unrelated charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia