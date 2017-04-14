Missing Woman Janet Mejia Found Dead From Gunshot Wound

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The body of a Sacramento State graduate missing since Tuesday has been found in Placer County.
Janet Mejia was reported missing on Tuesday when she was on the way to a doctor’s appointment in Stockton. Deputies discovered her car a day later. Investigators found she had left her family’s home in Stockton on Monday and was scheduled to work at Nordstrom’s in Roseville that afternoon.
On Thursday night, investigators found an unidentified female body in Placer County just off the roadway around Watt Avenue and Dyer Lane. The body was later identified as Mejia.
A preliminary autopsy says she suffered a gunshot wound.
Investigators say they don’t believe it was a random murder, and a person of interest is in custody on unrelated charges.