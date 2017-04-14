California State Assemblyman’s Modesto Office Vandalized

MODESTO (CBS13) – An assemblyman’s office in Modesto was vandalized and broken into.
At some point overnight Wednesday into Thursday, someone vandalized Assemblyman Heath Flora’s Modesto office along Tully Road with graffiti and smashed a window.
It’s not exactly clear if Flora’s office was targeted because of his status as a politician, or if it was just a random act of vandalism.
However, Flora says his office has seen a couple of other incidents over the past year, including receiving a suspicious package that he says police confirmed to be filled with the unassembled components of a homemade bomb.
“We obviously do not know if these incidents are all connected, but we are not going to be intimidated by these unprovoked acts,” Flora wrote in a Facebook post.
Flora, a Republican, represents California’s 12th State Assembly district, which encompasses part of the San Joaquin Valley.