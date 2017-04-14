California State Assemblyman’s Modesto Office Vandalized

April 14, 2017 8:05 AM
Filed Under: Modesto

MODESTO (CBS13) – An assemblyman’s office in Modesto was vandalized and broken into.

At some point overnight Wednesday into Thursday, someone vandalized Assemblyman Heath Flora’s Modesto office along Tully Road with graffiti and smashed a window.

It’s not exactly clear if Flora’s office was targeted because of his status as a politician, or if it was just a random act of vandalism.

However, Flora says his office has seen a couple of other incidents over the past year, including receiving a suspicious package that he says police confirmed to be filled with the unassembled components of a homemade bomb.

“We obviously do not know if these incidents are all connected, but we are not going to be intimidated by these unprovoked acts,” Flora wrote in a Facebook post.

Flora, a Republican, represents California’s 12th State Assembly district, which encompasses part of the San Joaquin Valley.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia