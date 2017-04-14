Playoff Time; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie

Hour 1

The NBA playoffs begin tomorrow and the fellas are ready to see the second season in the NBA. Michael Lee of the Vertical joined the fellas to break down the playoffs around the league.

Hour 2

The San Francisco Giants have started a little slow in the season, to discuss the ball club’s start so far this season, Chris Haft of MLB.Com joined Doug and Grant to talk Madison Bumgarner’s slow start, what they plan to do in Left field and what the team faces this weekeknd vs the Rockies.

Hour 3

Head Coach Dave Joerger appears in hour 3 and speaks with the fellas about the team’s exit interviews, the plans on the summer for some of the players, how much he will get involved in the draft process and how he plans on spending the summer not in the playoffs. Plus Brian Baldinger from the NFL network joins the show to discuss all of the latest news around the NFL.

Hour 4

The NFL draft is later this month, to break down some of the players the 49ers and Raiders are targeting, Scott Wright of the NFLDRAFTCOUNTDOWN.COM joined the show and discussed all of the news surrounding the 2017 draft.