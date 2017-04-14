Playoff Time; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie

April 14, 2017 6:42 PM
Hour 1

(Photo by J Pat Carter/Getty Images)

The NBA playoffs begin tomorrow and the fellas are ready to see the second season in the NBA. Michael Lee of the Vertical joined the fellas to break down the playoffs around the league.

Listen to full hour here:

 

Hour 2

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - APRIL 13: Hunter Pence #8 of the San Francisco Giants is congratulated by Jarrett Parker #6 after Pence scored against the Colorado Rockies in the bottom of the seventh inning at AT&T Park on April 13, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants have started a little slow in the season, to discuss the ball club’s start so far this season, Chris Haft of MLB.Com joined Doug and Grant to talk Madison Bumgarner’s slow start, what they plan to do in Left field and what the team faces this weekeknd vs the Rockies.

Listen to full hour here:

Hour 3

SACRAMENTO, CA - APRIL 9: Head coach Dave Joerger of the Sacramento Kings coaches Ben McLemore #23 against the Houston Rockets on April 9, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

Head Coach Dave Joerger appears in hour 3 and speaks with the fellas about the team’s exit interviews, the plans on the summer for some of the players, how much he will get involved in the draft process and how he plans on spending the summer not in the playoffs. Plus Brian Baldinger from the NFL network joins the show to discuss all of the latest news around the NFL.

 

Listen to full hour here: 

Hour 4

gettyimages 647576628 Playoff Time; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie

Credit: Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The NFL draft is later this month, to break down some of the players the 49ers and Raiders are targeting, Scott Wright of the NFLDRAFTCOUNTDOWN.COM joined the show and discussed all of the news surrounding the 2017 draft.

Listen to full hour here: 

