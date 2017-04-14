Security Guard Shot, Killed While On The job In Central California

April 14, 2017 9:23 AM
Filed Under: fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a security guard responding to a disturbance at a central California motel was shot and killed.

KFSN-TV reports the shooter is still at large.

Fresno Police were called to a Motel 6 Thursday night after the guard was shot several times in the upper body. His name was not released.

The security guard was not assigned to work at the motel. He was responding there to help other guards within the company he works for dealing with the disturbance.

The nature of the disturbance was not released Friday.

Fresno Police Department Lt. Jerardo Chambalide says officers have been called to the motel several times in the past.

Police believe some of the incident was caught by surveillance cameras. Police are reviewing the video for more information on the incident.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

