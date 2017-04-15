20 Cars Destroyed In Fremont Used Car Lot Blaze

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Fire officials in Northern California say at least 20 cars were destroyed in a fire at a used car auction lot.
The East Bay Times reports (http://bayareane.ws/2pomzjF) the fire was contained by Saturday afternoon. No injuries were reported.
Authorities say the blaze spread quickly from car to car. The cause of the fire has not been determined.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.