20 Cars Destroyed In Fremont Used Car Lot Blaze

April 15, 2017 11:07 PM

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Fire officials in Northern California say at least 20 cars were destroyed in a fire at a used car auction lot.

The East Bay Times reports (http://bayareane.ws/2pomzjF) the fire was contained by Saturday afternoon. No injuries were reported.

Authorities say the blaze spread quickly from car to car. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

 

