For Some Californians, Effects Of Punishing Drought Not Over

LAKEHEAD, CA - AUGUST 31: Dry cracked earth is visible on the banks of Shasta Lake at Bailey Cove August 31, 2014 in Lakehead, California. As the severe drought in California continues for a third straight year, water levels in the State's lakes and reservoirs is reaching historic lows. Shasta Lake is currently near 30 percent of its total capacity, the lowest it has been since 1977. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

LAKEHEAD, CA - AUGUST 31: Dry cracked earth is visible on the banks of Shasta Lake at Bailey Cove August 31, 2014 in Lakehead, California. As the severe drought in California continues for a third straight year, water levels in the State's lakes and reservoirs is reaching historic lows. Shasta Lake is currently near 30 percent of its total capacity, the lowest it has been since 1977. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)