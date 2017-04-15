Giants’ Parker Breaks Collarbone Crashing Into Wall

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Giants left fielder Jarrett Parker broke his right collarbone during Saturday’s 5-0 loss to the Colorado Rockies when he crashed into the wall while making a running catch.

Parker’s grab robbed D.J. LaMahieu of an extra-base hit with two outs in the fourth inning.

After the collision, Parker sprinted toward the infield, stopped and dropped to his knees on the outfield grass. He grimaced, was examined by trainers and was replaced by Aaron Hill.

“You know you are all in when you make a play like that,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “You’re focused. I had no idea he was going to catch that ball. To see him stay locked in was a hats-off moment to him and a huge play, it kept us in the game.”

