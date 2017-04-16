Man Who Punched Woman During Berkeley Protest Thought To Be CSU Stanislaus Student

TURLOCK, Calif — It’s the punch that’s raising red flags against white supremacist, Nathan Damigo, a Stanislaus State University student. And the video has now gone viral.

The video, posted by WeAreChange.org, shows Damigo punching Louise Rosealma, a Trump protester, at Saturday’s Patriots Day Protest in Berkeley.

Damigo has been a controversial figure on campus. The self-proclaimed white nationalist once tweeted that, “Non-Whites are incapable of replicating White culture.” The 30-year-old was given a less than honorable discharge from the military, after two tours of Iraq. And he is the founder of the group Identity Europa, which believes, only through “action,” will they be able to assert the European heritage, as indicated on their website.

Damigo has been causing controversy going back to last fall for his controversial ideas about white supremacy. Many have tried to shut him down, but the university refused citing free speech. Some are hoping this latest violence might be enough to get him expelled.

“Honestly, that’s so disrespectful,” said Manisha Rajju, a junior at Stanislaus State. She disapproves of Damigo punching the woman, but doesn’t think it warrants his expulsion.

“I’m pretty sure there were other people from different campuses and they are not getting expelled from their school. And it’s not like his is a harm to the people on campus,” she said.

“Because of what Trump has said, it’s spurred on White nationalists types,” said Joel Magana, a local teacher and a Stanislaus State graduate.

He’s adamant that Damigo’s assault does not represent the values of the university. He finds the rise of the alt-right troubling, but believes all voices have the right to be heard.

“The decency that this country has been established on, that will prevail. Their crazy ideals and their crazy ways of behaving and thinking, that will diminish,” believes Magana.

Many have come to Damigo’s defense online, pointing out that the woman he hit had her fists drawn, and saying that she came out looking to fight.

CBS News reached out to Damigo for comment, but got no response.