WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

Nine Teens Injured In Shooting Outside Vallejo house Party

April 16, 2017 7:11 PM

VALLEJO, Calif. (AP) — Police say nine teenagers were injured when two suspects opened fire on a crowd of young people standing outside a Northern California house as a party was ending.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2oEOfTh) eight teenagers were shot and one was trampled Sunday by the frantic crowd running away from the home in Vallejo.

Vallejo Police Spokesman Lt. Kevin Barlett says all victims are in stable condition. He says one was shot in the torso and others had femurs broken by bullets.

He says that one of the shooters had a mask and that officers found several spent bullet casings on the street.

No arrests have been made.

Barlett says investigators are trying to determine a motive in the attack.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia