Police: 9 Shot At After-Hours Club

COLUMBUS (CBS NEWS)- Nine people were hospitalized after a shooting early Sunday at an after-hours club in north Columbus, Ohio, police said, CBS affiliate WBNS reports.
Police said an argument led to the shooting inside J&R Party Hall. The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m.
Seven people were taken to Grant Medical Center, and two people were at OSU Medical Center. Police said injuries vary from minor to life-threatening.
“At this point in the investigation there is no information available on the suspect(s),” Columbus police said on Twitter.