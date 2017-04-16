Police: 9 Shot At After-Hours Club

April 16, 2017 8:52 AM
Filed Under: Critical Condition, Night club, shooting, shots fired

COLUMBUS (CBS NEWS)- Nine people were hospitalized after a shooting early Sunday at an after-hours club in north Columbus, Ohio, police said, CBS affiliate WBNS reports.

Police said an argument led to the shooting inside J&R Party Hall. The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m.

Seven people were taken to Grant Medical Center, and two people were at OSU Medical Center. Police said injuries vary from minor to life-threatening.

“At this point in the investigation there is no information available on the suspect(s),” Columbus police said on Twitter.

